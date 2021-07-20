Home > Auto > Videos > Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 03:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Toyota has offered a number of its driverless autonomous vehicles to be used during the Tokyo Olympics as part of shuttle service for all the athletes and officials. These driverless cars were spotted ferrying athletes as the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to kick off this week.
  • First Published Date : 20 Jul 2021, 03:06 PM IST
 
