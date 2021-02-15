Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future

Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future

Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:00 AM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • HT Auto speaks to Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing India, Groupe PSA and Saurabh Vatsa, Senior Director Citroen Marketing Operations & Corporate Communications on how the French auto major plans to capture the Indian market in coming days after launching their flagship SUV C5 Aircross.