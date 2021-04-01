Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 launched in new Metallic Red colour scheme

Yamaha Motor India on Thursday announced the launch of its popular fully-faired offering - YZF R15 V3.0 in a new Metallic Red colour edition. The new model has been priced at Rs. 1,52,100 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the new paint scheme, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 continues to draw power from the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine which uses the company's patented Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. In addition to that, it also gets Assist & Slipper (A&S) Clutch and a Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch. In fact, Yamaha says that all the models in its lineup now feature an in-built Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch feature.

Apart from the new Metallic Red colour option, the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 also comes in three additional colour options - Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight.

The new R15 V3.0 is one of the most sportiest motorcycles in its class. It is currently in its third generation which has been on sale in India for a couple of years now. "Adorning the “R series" DNA combined with the elegant Metallic Red look, YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is all set to add a new benchmark with the latest edition that translates the passion of motorcycle racing with excellent performance into stylish appearance creating an everlasting sporty impression," the company said in a recent press note.

It rivals the likes of bikes such as the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF and more fully-faired offerings in its segment.