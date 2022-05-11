Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Yzf R15 V4 Motogp Edition Gets Sold Out In India

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition has been sold out in India.The R15 V4 MotoGP edition has been taken down from the company's website and bookings have also been stopped completely.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 11 May 2022, 08:09 AM
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition has been sold out in India. The model has also been taken down from the company's website and bookings have been stopped completely. While the company has officially confirmed that the model isn't on sale in the country anymore, it did not reveal exactly how many units of the model were retailed. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3
155 cc
₹1.41Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar F250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.41Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹1.42Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Rs200
199.5 cc
₹1.44Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 250
248.77 cc
₹1.54Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹1.59Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world)

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of 1,82,800. What made it special was the use of a YZR-M1-inspired exterior paint livery with decals of Monster Energy and ENEOS logos. However, the updates on the bike were limited just to the styling alone. 

The feature list on the bike included a single-pod headlight with twin-LED DRLs, full-fairing, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and a side-slung exhaust, identical to the regular model. At the heart of the bike sat a BS 6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is known to churn out 18.1bhp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment)

While the company might have shelved the MotoGP edition, it is still offering the YZF-R15 V4 World GP 60th Anniversary edition in our market. This specific trim comes with aesthetic updates including Yamaha’s iconic white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme with golden alloy wheels, the brand’s factory race bike tuning fork emblem, black levers and, special badging on the fuel tank.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 08:08 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India. Yamaha Motor India Yamaha R15 R15 Monster Energy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS