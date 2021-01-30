Yamaha SR400 'Final Edition' goes on sale in Japan

Yamaha has introduced the SR400 Final Edition motorcycle in the Japanese market. The SR400 was first launched in 1978 and featured rather simple aesthetics along with a design in line with the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) style. The 'Final Edition', as the name suggests, is a final send-off to the iconic Yamaha motorcycle which has stayed u production for a very long time.

Before its final departure, the Japanese bike maker has introduced two limited-spec models - SR400 Final Edition and the SR400 Final Edition Limited, as a final tribute to the bike.

The bike has remained largely the same within the last 43 years and has made a cult following not just in Japan but in the Western markets as well.

At the heart of the bike sits a 399 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, two-valve motor which is known to push out 23 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 3,000 rpm. This engine has been rated to deliver a fuel economy of 29.7 kmpl. The transmission option available with the engine includes a five-speed gearbox.

The bike comes devoid of any modern-day features, so much so, that it doesn't even get an electric starter and continues to use kickstarter and a decompressor lever even in today's time. The fact that despite missing out on any modern-day features, the bike has remained on the assembly lines for over four decades is an achievement in itself.

The SR400 Final Edition costs 605,000 Japanese Yen (around ₹ 4.21 lakh), while the higher-spec Final Edition Limited comes at a price tag of 748,000 Japanese Yen (around ₹ 5.20 lakh).