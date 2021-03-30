Top Sections
The Yamaha XSR 250 may likely reach Indian showrooms by festive season this year.

Yamaha mulling over XSR 250 launch in India: Sources

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • The Yamaha XSR 250 is likely to reach Indian showrooms by the festive season this year.
  • It will be a direct rival to the likes of Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 and KTM 250 Duke.

Yamaha Motor is planning to make its quarter-liter portfolio stronger in the Indian market. After the FZ 25 BS 6 and the FZS 25 BS6, the Japanese motorcycle maker is also gearing up to introduce XSR 250 modern classic offering in India, people aware of the development told HT Auto.

The bike was also recently spotted getting tested on the Indian roads hinting that Yamaha is seriously mulling over the launch of the XSR 250. The bike is expected to hit the showrooms by the festive season of 2021. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 and KTM 250 Duke. As far as pricing goes, expect it to range somewhere between 1.60 lakh to 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Goes without saying, in order to keep the pricing competitive, the XSR 250 could share some of the key components such as the suspension, powertrain, and other elements with the present FZ25 bikes. The wheels, the box-section swingarm, as well as the telescopic fork are most likely to be borrowed from the existing 250 cc Yamaha motorcycle.

Expect it to sport the same 249cc air/oil-cooled engine from the FZ25. It is a fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that is good enough to churn out the same 20.5 bhp of maximum power and 20.1 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is likely to be a five-speed gearbox. The engine may or may not be tuned specifically for the XSR 250.

