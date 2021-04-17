Yamaha introduces e-bike for adrenaline junkies

Several automakers around the world have been working on different products in the electric mobility domain. While electric cars, electric motorcycles, or scooters are being introduced, some of the two-wheeler and car manufacturers are working on electric bicycles as well. Yamaha has become the latest OEM to introduce their electric bicycle.

Meant for mountain biking, the Yamaha electric bicycle has been built for adrenaline junkies, claims the Japanese two-wheeler major.

Yamaha has decided to use its expertise of making both motorbikes and e-bikes to create a new mountain flagship e-bike.

"Unlike previous models which focused on usability, this model focuses on more exciting experiences. Our flagship model has rear and front suspension giving the bike more-sporty feeling when riding," said Kazuhiro Murata, Yamaha Motor Co, LTD.

"An outdoor event was held to showcase new mountain e-bike models as well as give guests a chance to test ride these bikes and experience the off-road adventure," added Kazuhiro Murata.

"The great thing about these bikes is that even those who haven't done mountain biking before can experience the fun with the help of electric drive unit," said Kazuhiro.

"This model combines the features of high spec mountain bike and e-bike. This is the first time we used front suspension and back suspension on these e-bikes. Compared to older models, the cushion provides longer stroke. Because of this reason even in rough terrains they provide a stable ride," said Yasuo Okada, Yamaha Motor Co, LTD.

"The interest in mountain biking has been on the rise since mountain bike Cross-Country was added to Olympics. Bicycle riding has become more popular since then," added Yasuo Okada.

Explaining the strategy behind e-bikes, Kazuhiro Murata said, "Before this new model, we started to produce bicycles in 1993 and our target market was mainly elder people. After this, we decided to expand to younger people including housewives. Now we have broadened the target market even further by including workers and students. By broadening the market for the bikes, the demand also increased. Prevention of global warming is the big focusing point, especially in Europe where electric transportation is very popular. And our electric bike doesn't cause any CO2 emissions so we believe we can have a big market."

"Japanese technology is adding comfort to daily life. It provides excellent opportunity to enjoy sport and keep environment clean," said Kazuhiro.

(With inputs from ANI)