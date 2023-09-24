Yamaha showcased the MT-07 naked bid bike at MotoGP Bharat 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 24, 2023

This is a possible hint that the big naked streetfighter could launch in India in near future

The Yamaha MT-07 has been showcased at the event alongside host of other MT and RS bikes

The bike comes carrying the signature MT series styling, with an aggressive front fascia

An LCD instrument cluster, sharp side panes are among other design elements

 Check product page

Powering the Yamaha MT-07 is a 689 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed transmission

This engine churns out 72.39 bhp peak power and 67 Nm of maximum torque

The bike comes equipped with telescopic front forks and rear swingarm suspension

The bike gets 298 mm dual front disc brakes and 245 mm rear disc brake paired with a dual-channel ABS

Yamaha has not confirmed when the brand will launch the bike in India
Check more on Yamaha at MotoGP Bharat
Click Here