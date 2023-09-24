This is a possible hint that the big naked streetfighter could launch in India in near future
The Yamaha MT-07 has been showcased at the event alongside host of other MT and RS bikes
The bike comes carrying the signature MT series styling, with an aggressive front fascia
An LCD instrument cluster, sharp side panes are among other design elements
Powering the Yamaha MT-07 is a 689 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed transmission
This engine churns out 72.39 bhp peak power and 67 Nm of maximum torque
The bike comes equipped with telescopic front forks and rear swingarm suspension
The bike gets 298 mm dual front disc brakes and 245 mm rear disc brake paired with a dual-channel ABS
Yamaha has not confirmed when the brand will launch the bike in India