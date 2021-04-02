Yamaha hikes prices of YZF-R15, Bluetooth-enabled FZ series

Yamaha Motor India has announced a price hike on its popular YZF-R15 V3.0 and FZ16 series. Yamaha's supersport fully-faired offering is now priced from ₹1,52,100 onwards, while the smaller Bluetooth-enabled FZ series of bikes now start from ₹1,08,200.

Updated price list of YZF-R15 V3.0:

YZF-R15 V3.0 (Metallic Red): ₹ 1,52,100 (New Variant)

1,52,100 (New Variant) YZF-R15 V3.0 (Thunder Gray): ₹ 1,52,100 (vs old price ₹ 1,50,600)

1,52,100 (vs old price 1,50,600) YZF-R15 V3.0 (Racing Blue): ₹ 1,53,200 (vs old price ₹ 1,51,700)

1,53,200 (vs old price 1,51,700) YZF-R15 V3.0 (Dark Knight): ₹ 1,54,200 (vs old price ₹ 1,52,700)

With the new price hike announcement, the Yamaha R15 has become nearly ₹1,500 costlier. Save for the price change, everything else on the bike remains the same.

It continues to use a 155 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke which features its patented Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. Other performance-oriented features on the bike also include Assist & Slipper (A&S) Clutch and a Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch. Some of the key rivals of the R15 V3 include the Suzuki Gixxer SF, Pulsar RS200, and more such faired offerings in the sub 200 cc division.

Recently, the Japanese bikemaker has also launched a new Metallic Red paint scheme for the YZF-R15 V3 motorcycle. Apart from the new colour scheme, there is no other update on the motorcycle. As listed above, the bike is now available in four different colour choice whereas the FZ series comprises three variants and five different paint schemes.

Updated price list of FZ Series: