Yamaha confirms premium motorcycles for India, to be sold via Blue Square showrooms

India Yamaha Motor has officially confirmed the arrival of its larger displacement motorcycle range in the country soon. The Japanese biker maker recently inaugurated its 200th Blue Square showroom, marking a significant milestone in the company’s retail expansion plan. These showrooms will exclusively retail the larger capacity motorcycles that were showcased to dealers earlier this year .

The Blue Square showrooms are Yamaha’s premium dealership network and were kicked off in 2019. These showrooms intend to build on the brand’s legacy and premium image in the market, offering customers a finer purchase experience. Yamaha also confirmed its plans to expand to 300 Blue Square outlets by the end of 2023 as it gears up for the onslaught of new products.

The Yamaha R3 is expected to be priced around ₹ 4 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India

Yamaha is expected to bring motorcycles like the MT-03, MT-07, and MT-09; as well as full-faired offerings like the R3, R7, R1 and R1M to India soon. These bikes were showcased to dealers recently at a private event. While the company has confirmed plans of bringing the larger displacement offerings to the Indian market, a launch timeline is yet to be revealed. According to several reports, Yamaha’s premium motorcycle lineup will arrive around the festive season with pre-bookings set to begin in a few weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman - Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “I am truly delighted to share that Yamaha, under its 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign, has achieved a remarkable feat in India. We have successfully inaugurated 200 Blue Square outlets, which embody Yamaha's commitment to providing unparalleled customer satisfaction and an extraordinary ownership experience while serving as a powerful testament to Yamaha’s rich racing legacy, deeply rooted in its DNA. Our ambition is to further expand the Blue Square outlets, ensuring that every Yamaha customer receives the exceptional experience they truly deserve from a world-renowned brand like Yamaha. By the end of 2023, we plan to increase the count of these exclusive outlets to 300."

At present, the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-styled scooter is sold only through Blue Square dealerships, while the brand is showcasing its 2023 range of motorcycles and scooters. As part of a business revamp for the Indian market, the Japanese manufacturer announced the ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign in 2018 and renewed its focus on the premium end of the commuter segment - both scooters and motorcycles.

