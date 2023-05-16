Updated Hero XPulse 200 teased ahead of launch, will get switchable ABS

Hero MotoCorp has teased an updated version of the XPulse 200, which has been quite successful in the Indian market. The updated motorcycle has started reaching dealerships and should launch in the next couple of days. Hero has not made any mechanical changes to the motorcycles. Instead, they have added and improved the existing features.

The biggest feature update the XPulse 200 gets is the "ride modes," which we expect are ABS modes. Until now, the motorcycle was offered with a single-channel ABS. However, with the update, the XPulse would get dual-channel ABS. There will be three ABS modes on offer: - Road, Off-road and Rally. It is expected that in Road mode, the ABS will be activated on both wheels; in Off-road mode, the ABS will be switched off on the rear wheel; and in Rally mode, the ABS will be switched off on both wheels.

Apart from this, the motorcycle will get a new LED headlamp that should offer a better spread and throw. Apart from this, the motorcycle will also get a new windscreen, which is taller and should offer better wind protection. There will also be new knuckle guards and switchgear. The last update will be the new colour scheme, which is expected to be inspired by Hero's rally-spec motorcycle.

Also Read : Hero eyes highest number of two-wheelers in 2023, including new Harley bike

It is expected that the motorcycle now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms and is OBD2 ready. However, there will be no change to the engine. It will continue to be a 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

As of now, the Hero XPulse 200 is priced at ₹1,38,766 (ex-showroom). Once the updated motorcycle officially launches, the price is expected to increase slightly.

First Published Date: