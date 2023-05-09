TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Avenger: Which motorcycle should you buy?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Ronin has made quite a bit of buzz in the Indian market since its launch. One of the most unique things about the Ronin is its design language, it is a mix of a cruiser and a scrambler with some neo-retro elements. One of the rivals to the Ronin is the Bajaj Avenger 220 which has been on sale in India for a very long time. Here, is a comparison between the TVS Ronin and the Bajaj Avenger 220.
The Avenger 220 looks like a proper cruiser because of its large windshield, single-piece seat with a backrest and forward-set footpegs. On the other hand, Ronin's design is a bit polarizing and everyone would not like it. It gets a muscular fuel tank and neo-retro design elements and the design is a mix of scrambler and cruisers.
Powering the Ronin is a 225.9 cc engine that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 20.1 bhp and 19.3 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets slip and assist clutch. On the other hand, Avenger 220 uses an oil-cooled, 220 cc engine that produces 18.76 bhp and 17.55 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
In terms of features, Avenger 220 gets a windscreen, digital instrument cluster, spoke rims and LED Daytime Running Lamps. When compared, the Ronin offers a lot of features. There is Bluetooth connectivity, all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, adjustable levers Glide Through Technology and alloy wheels.
Bajaj Avenger 220 is priced at ₹1.38 lakh. The Ronin is priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Yes, the Ronin is slightly more expensive but it is a more modern product that offers more features, a refined engine and better hardware.