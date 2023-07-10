Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Ronin premium motorcycle launched in Indonesia

TVS Motor Company has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment in Indonesia with the launch of Ronin. It will be made available in the country in two variants - Ronin SS with single tone single channel ABS, and Ronin TD with triple tone dual channel ABS. The motorcycle will be available in select TVS Motor outlets in the country from this month.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 18:22 PM
TVS Ronin motorbike houses a digital cluster that displays key information such as distance to empty, ETA, and gear shift Assist,

The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 kgs and delivers a power output of 20.4 PS along with a torque ratio of 19.93 Nm. The motorcycle has been equipped with tech features such as rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance.

In terms of design, TVS Ronin gets a combination of modern and retro. It houses all-LED lamps with signature T-shaped pilot lamp, asymmetric speedometer, exhaust and muffler design, chain cover, nine-inch spoke alloy wheels, and block tread tyres.

The bike houses a digital cluster that displays key information such as distance to empty, ETA, gear shift Assist, side stand engine inhibitor, service due indication, and low battery indicator. The bike gets voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alert/receive, and ride analysis on TVS SmartXonnectTM App.

Other features on the bike that enhance the customer's riding experience include rain and urban ABS modes, single and dual channel ABS, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Low noise feather touch start, upside down front fork (USD), rear monoshock, and Glide Through Technology (GTT).

The launch of TVS Ronin in Indonesia aligns with the company's commitment to build its international business portfolio. “Our launch of Ronin in Indonesia is one step further in achieving our global ambitions and offer the best products to our global customers," said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 18:22 PM IST
