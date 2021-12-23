TVS Motor launches limited-run Apache RTR 165 RP at 1.45 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle under its Race Performance (RP) series. The motorcycle, that will be limited to only 200 units, is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS RP series borrows inspiration from the brand's racing lineage which will be ushered into the TVS Apache series of motorcycles, with Apache RTR 165 RP being the first of the collectable lot.

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is claimed to be a powerful machine with an advanced 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed super-slick gearbox, offering precise and powerful riding experience to customers.

In order to deliver best in segment performance, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP gets a new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug. The two-wheeler maker has added 15 per cent bigger valves to the new model, controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance.

The motorcycle also gets revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline. There is also a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio. All these factors contribute to the performance and riding experience of the Race Performance motorcycle.

TVS Apache RTR 1165 RP features a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) functions simultaneously with low and high beam operations. The motorcycle comes equipped with a 240 mm rear disc brake that is claimed to be the first in segment.