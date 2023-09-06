TVS Apache RTR 310 launched: Key highlights

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch event comes to end Amid much fanfare, the two-wheeler major has launched the Apache RTR 310 at an event in Thailand. The launch event has come to an end. For the detailed report, click here.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched with a starting price of ₹2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the complete details in our launch report on the website.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Safety features The TVS Apache RTR 310 will also come with cornering ABS, as well as switchable slope-dependent control. The Apache RTR 310 will also get front whee lift off control

TVS Apache RTR 310: Feature-rich The new TVS Apache RTR 310 is loaded on the feature front with cruise control, 5 ride modes, twin LED headlamp, 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, climate control seat, and race tuned Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

TVS Apache RTR 310: New Naked sport The global segment for naked motorcycles stands at 1.8 million units between 240-450 cc, says TVS.

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch begins soon TVS Motor Company is all set to introduce its new naked flagship today. The launch proceedings begin soon. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

Rivals of the new Apache RTR 310 Once launched, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will compete against the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R and BMW G310R. The Apache will be the most affordable motorcycle when compared to its rivals.

Apache RTR 310 will be based on Apache RR 310 The Apache RTR 310 is expected to use the same hardware components as the Apache RR 310. So, up-front there will be USD forks while at the rear, there will be a monoshock. Braking duties will be done by discs in the front as well as at the rear. The Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310 will share the same underpinnings.

TVS teased the new motorcycle TVS has teased the motorcycle quite a bit. In this image, it can be seen that the exhaust unit will be the same as the Apache RR 310. There is a split seat setup and the turn indicators are placed on the tyre hugger. The radiator gear and the engine cowl seems to be new. The front forks are finished in golden colour and there are tank shrouds on offer as well. TVS Apache RTR 310 will come as the flagship naked streetfighter from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. (Image: Instagram/TVSMotorCompany)

Expected to be feature loaded The Apache RR 310 is one of the most feature-loaded motorcycles in the Indian market. It is expected that the motorcycle will feature ride-by-wire, riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity and a hazard switch. The Apache RTR 310 will also come with LED lighting and a new horizontal TFT screen.

Same engine as the Apache RR 310 The Apache RTR 310 will use the same engine as the Apache RR 310. It is a 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It is expected that TVS will work on the engine to improve its refinement and maybe change the tune as well. The new motorcycle might take some design inspiration from Draken Concept.

Underpinnings shared with Apache RR 310 The Apache RTR 310 will share its underpinnings with the Apache RR 310. So, the frame will be the same but the sub-frame will be different. The engine and the cycle parts will also be shared between the two motorcycles. So, expect the suspension hardware and braking equipment to be the same.

Will have a striking design language From the teasers, it is pretty clear, that the design of the new motorcycle will be one of the important aspects. It looks like an aggressive muscular naked streetfighter. The headlamp has a split setup, there is a muscular fuel tank and a sharp rear-end.