Triumph Thruxton RS Ton Up edition breaks cover: What makes it special

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed a new special edition of its popular Thruxton bike. The newly revealed bike is called the Thruxton RS Ton Up edition which takes inspiration from the original ‘ton-up’ cafe racers and the first 100mph lap of the Isle of Man TT.

The motorcycle features Aegean Blue paint which can be found on its fuel tank, that said, it also gets a Fusion White colour on its rear seat cowl, while the front mudgaurd comes in Carnival Red 100 Graphics.

What makes the exteriors highly appealing is the hand-painted detailing in Jet Black colour found on its side panels. The company also offers a long list of accessories, including a new Aegean Blue cockpit fairing to give the motorcycle a further distinctive appeal.

Changes on the new motorcycle are limited only to exterior styling bits, while the performance or mechanical upgrades remain none. At the heart of the bike sits the same 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to churn out 103bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm. For transmission, the bike also continues to use the same 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties on the bike are performed by Showa 43mm upside-down front forks and Ohlins twin rear shocks, while the braking is handled by twin 310mm Brembo discs with Brembo M50 four-piston radial monobloc front callipers a single 220mm single rotor with a Nissin two-piston calliper at the rear.