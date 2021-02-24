Triumph Motorcycles reveals 2021 Bonneville Speedmaster, Bobber bikes

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed its 2021 Bonneville Speedmaster and single-seater Bobber, both now featuring Euro 5 compliant engines. The bikes have also been given additional features, exterior upgrades, and as well as mechanical improvement.

As for looks, the new Speedmaster gets additional body paint colours and subtle revision in styling and updates to the instrument cluster. Triumph has also equipped the Speedmaster with higher spec front forks.

The new Bobber gets more aesthetic updates in comparison to the Speedmaster. There is a new full LED headlight with DRLs, new instrument cluster styling as well as a fresh blacked out paint scheme. It now comes equipped with larger 12-litres fuel tank, 16-inch front wheel with fat tyre, new showa front forks as well as higher spec Brembo braking system.

In terms of mechanicals, both the bikes continue to use the same engines as their predecessors. Both the motorcycles source power from a 1200 cc parallel twin, liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC engine that produces 78 PS of max power at 6100 rpm and 106 Nm of max torque at 4000 rpm. However, the difference in the new bikes is that the company claims their engines to be more responsive and having reduced overall inertia.

The new 2021 Bobber has been given three colour choices and around 77 custom accessories. New tech features on the bike include cruise control along with the existing two riding modes, ABS and ride by wire throttle. The new Speedmaster gets 79 Genuine accessories options such as a range of luggage, touring screens, and heated grips as well as multiple seating options.

As far as their India entry is concerned, both the bikes are expected to arrive here within next few months. It is expected that Triumph will price both the bikes competitively.