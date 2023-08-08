Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Mahindra Xuv400 Updated With These New Features. Check It Out

Mahindra XUV400 updated with these new features. Check it out

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that they have updated the XUV400 for the Indian market by adding a few features. The only electric vehicle from the Indian manufacturer now comes with Electronic Stability Program, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Auto-dimming IRVM and fog lamps. The manufacturer is expected to have not made any other changes to the XUV400.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV400 is a direct rival to Tata Nexon EV.

With the new features, the XUV400 has become more competitive in the segment. The main rival to the XUV400 is the Tata Nexon EV which is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV400 is priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. On the other hand, Tata Nexon EV Prime undercuts the XUV400 as it starts at 14.49 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Nexon EV Max's starting price is slightly more as it starts at 16.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Alcazar
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus
₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Mahindra offers the XUV400 in two trims - EC and EL. The EC has a battery capacity of 34.5 kWh with a claimed range of 375 km whereas EL has a battery capacity of 39.4 kWh with a claimed driving range of 456 km. The EC comes with two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. On the other hand, the EL trim comes only with a 7.2 kW charger.

Apart from the battery, range and chargers, both variants have different features. The EL being the top-end version comes with more features and colour options.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar EV Concept to debut on 15th August

As of now, Mahindra is working on unveiling the all-electric version of the Thar on 15th August in South Africa. The electric off-roader will be showcased in concept form as the production-spec version is still a few years away. Mahindra will also showcase a new pick-up truck that will be based on the Scorpio N and will be launched in the coming years.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Prime Thar Scorpio Mahindra and Mahindra electric vehicles EVs Mahindra XUV400
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS