Royal Enfield Super Meteor gets a price hike because of this new feature

Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Super Meteor 650 by ₹6,500. For the additional cost, the manufacturer has added a new feature, called ‘Wingman’ and it is essentially a connected vehicle solution from the brand. Royal Enfield plans to offer it as a standard fitment in future models and existing Super Meteor customers can opt for this by purchasing the device with the nominal fitment cost. Customers booking the Super Meteor 650 from November 16, 2023, will get this feature as standard. The manufacturer has confirmed that the existing 650 Twin owners won't be able to retrofit Wingman to their motorcycles.