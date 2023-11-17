Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor Gets A Price Hike Because Of This New Feature

Royal Enfield Super Meteor gets a price hike because of this new feature

Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Super Meteor 650 by 6,500. For the additional cost, the manufacturer has added a new feature, called ‘Wingman’ and it is essentially a connected vehicle solution from the brand. Royal Enfield plans to offer it as a standard fitment in future models and existing Super Meteor customers can opt for this by purchasing the device with the nominal fitment cost. Customers booking the Super Meteor 650 from November 16, 2023, will get this feature as standard. The manufacturer has confirmed that the existing 650 Twin owners won't be able to retrofit Wingman to their motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 16:26 PM
Follow us on:
The RE Super Meteor 650 is sold in two variants - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer
First Published Date: 17 Nov 2023, 16:26 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield Wingman
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS