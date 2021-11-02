Royal Enfield Interceptor rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS launched at 6.60 lakh

Kawasaki has announced the launch of the new Z650 RS in the Indian market. The new retro-classic variant of the Z650 naked street model has been priced at ₹6.65 lakh, ex-showroom. It is a rival to the likes of the popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been priced at ₹3.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of exterior styling, the new Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle. It comes with a circular front headlamp and body-colored fenders. There is also a peanut-shaped fuel tank and a single-piece seat that gives the motorcycle a very clean look. It has been made available in two colour options - Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony. The former gets golden-coloured wheels, while the other option gets regular dark wheels.

There are twin-pod analogue cluster with an LCD dash placed in the centre. The use of the twin-pod analogue cluster gives the bike a very retro and old-school look. It sports a full-LED lighting package to complement its modern side.

At the heart of the bike sits a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that is also found on the Z650 and the Ninja 650 bikes. This unit has been rated to produce 67.3bhp of power and 64Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. For the record, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 delivers 47bhp of maximum power and 52Nm of torque.

Apart from the engine and transmission, the new Z650 RS also carries forward the same suspension and braking kit from its pre-existing counterparts.

While the company has already commenced the bookings of the bike, its deliveries are set to begin later this month.