Remember LML? Kanpur-based company to launch e-scooter, will rival Ola Electric

Remember LML scooters and motorcycles from that used to rule the roads between the 1980s and 2000s? The brand is gearing up for a comeback. This time, the Kanpur-based company is planning to bring electric scooters that would compete with recently introduced Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro scooters among others.

Mint reports that LML is currently laying the groundwork to re-enter the Indian two-wheeler market. For this project, LML Electric is claimed to have received large investments. However, details of the investment and upcoming electric scooters are yet to be revealed.

The company also claims that it will bring a disruptive product to the market. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said that the company is excited to make a significant comeback.

“We are actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable & strengthen the urban mobility space," Bhatia further added,

In the last few years, several startups have launched their products in the fast-growing electric two-wheeler space in India. Some of the conventional two-wheeler manufacturers too introduced their products. The majority of these products are focused on urban young riders.

The electric two-wheelers have found a lot of takers already. The number of these electric two-wheelers are increasing fast across the country. Factors such as the sky-high price of petrol and diesel, increasing demands for personal mobility, a wide range of subsidies and incentives offered by the government are fuelling the growth.

Manufacturers such as Ather, Revolt, Ola Electric have been focusing on premium products with a host of features, generous performance. LML Electric too claims that it will bring an electric scooter that will focus on upper-middle and urban segments of society with a premium product range.