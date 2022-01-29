Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022

January 2022 brought along a range of new two-wheelers in India including the much anticipated Yezdi bikes as well as a few electric models from Komaki.

After an insanely slow December'21, the first month of the year 2022 introduced several new products in India. Here's a full list of all the bikes and scooters launched in India this month.

The new Kratos by Tork Motors has been priced at ₹ 1.02 lakh. (Effective ex-showroom, Delhi/including subsidy)

Tork Kratos: Tork Motors recently announced the launch of the new Kratos EV in the Indian market.

The bike was launched in India in two variants - Standard Kratos and the higher-spec Kratos R. The price announcement of the Kratos EV was done on January 26th.

The new 2022 Honda CBR650R can be booked at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

2022 Honda CBR650R and CB300R: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched two major models in January'22. While the latest CB300R was officially displayed back in December'21, its price announcement took place on January 12th. In addition to that, the company also announced the launch of the 2022 CBR650R which went on sale in India on January 25th.

Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Copper

2022 Yamaha FZS 25: Yamaha Motor India announced the yearly updated FZS 25 in the country on January 24th. The bike was updated with new colour options as well as features.

Komaki Electric Vehicles has launched India's first electric cruiser bike, Ranger at ₹ 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) with accessories. The electric bike will be available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26.

Komaki Ranger and Venice: Komaki announced the launch of two new electric two-wheelers in India recently. Both the Ranger and Venice electric two-wheelers were launched in the country on January 24th. The new models join the already available wide range of EVs from Komaki in India.

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster come sharing the same platform and same engine, but churns out different power and torque output.

Yezdi Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler: Yezdi announced three new motorcycles in the Indian market on January 13th. It was probably the biggest event in the Indian two-wheeler industry this month. The new bikes from Yezdi rival the likes of bikes from Royal Enfield in India.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in two different colour options.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Bajaj Auto launched the newly updated 2022 KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle in the country on January 12th, The bike has been priced at ₹ ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The yearly updated quarter-litre premium adventure motorcycle is available in India in two different colour options - KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.

