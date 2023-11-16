EICMA 2023: Production-ready Benelli BKX 300 adventure tourer breaks cover

Chinese-owned Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli recently unveiled the BKX 300 adventure tourer at EICMA 2023 in the production-ready guise. The Benelli BKX 300 was unveiled as a concept earlier this year and comes with a rally-ready design coupled with several futuristic elements and go-anywhere capability. The new BKX 300 is part of the new range of entry-level ADVs showcased at EICMA including the new Royal Enfield Himalayan .

The Benelli BKX 300 ADV has been developed at the Benelli Style Center in Pesaro, Italy, while production takes place at the brand’s parent company Qianjiang (QJ Motor) in China. The bike is a major departure from Benelli’s TRK adventure motorcycle range with newer elements all over. The vertically-stacked LED headlamp with DRLs lends a different look and so do the side panels that extend over the front forks. The rear features a “combo light" assembly wherein the indicators double up as the brake lights, a new design trend we’ve seen on the Himalayan as well as other large-capacity ADVs.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China

The Benelli BKX 300 is targeted at budding riders and gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm of travel at either end

The Benelli BKX 300 ADV is underpinned by a steel double-cradle frame to keep the weight in check and gets slim bodywork. The overall width has been kept to a minimum with a contoured seat for easy accessibility. The bike also gets an upswept exhaust for better water-wading capability. The adventure tourer rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels.

Power on the BKX 300 comes from the 292.4 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. Suspension duties are handled by USD front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, both of which offer 180 mm of travel. Braking hardware comprises a 280 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Honda NX500 ADV, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024

The Benelli BKX 300 will go on sale in international markets in the second half of 2024. Its India launch is yet to be confirmed

Benelli will introduce the BKX 300 ADV in international markets in the second half of 2024. Apart from the 292 cc version, the company has confirmed that the BKX will be available in 125 cc and 250 cc iterations as well, depending on different market regulations. Benelli is represented in India by Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) and it needs to be seen if the BKX 300 will make its way to the market in the future. The new adventure tourer will take on the KTM 250 Adventure, new Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G 310 GS when it arrives.

First Published Date: