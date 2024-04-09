Planning to buy an Ather Halo smart helmet? Key things you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ather Energy recently launched its Ather Halo range of smart helmets in India, while also launching the band's latest scooter Ather Rizta, which comes as the company's family-focused commuter EV after the sporty 450 range. With the Halo series of helmets, Ather aims to create a niche in the two-wheeler accessory market in India. With the rising demand for advanced technology-enabled products in the automotive space in India, Ather Energy is expecting to see a positive consumer response to its Halo series of helmets.
If you have an Ather scooter or planning to buy one and also have are plans to buy a Halo helmet as well, here are the key facts about this smart helmet.
The newly launched Ather Halo smart helmet is available in two variants. While there is a fully-faired Halo smart helmet, the EV manufacturer has launched a more affordable Halo Bit helmet as well, which comes in a half-faced mode with fewer features. The Ather Halo comes priced at ₹14,999 but currently, as part of the introductory offer, consumers can get it for ₹12,999. On the other hand, the half-face Ather Halo Bit is available at ₹4,999.
The Ather Halo helmet claims to have been developed with an ergonomic shell featuring an Ather-like styling. It gets integrated vents, while the visor does not emit the ratchet-like noise while repositioning, the OEM stated. Inside the helmet, the Ather Halo models feature soft padding, which the EV maker claims will not cause inconvenience. Ather Energy claims the two Halo series helmets have been developed with high-grade build quality. These helmets come sporting ISI and DOT ratings.
The Ather Halo smart helmet comes equipped with built-in Harman Kardon speakers along with sound-damping technology, which claims to have been specifically designed to make the rider aware of surroundings while damping unwanted noise. Ather Energy also claims that the all-new Ather Halo smart helmets come with integrated sensors that detect the head of the user and automatically turn on. These Halo smart helmets can connect with the Ather's range of electric scooters.
The Ather Halo series of smart helmets comes with wireless charging capability. The wireless charger for the Ather Halo is available as an accessory. Ather Energy claims that the charge of the battery of the Halo smart helmet lasts up to one week, depending on the use of features.