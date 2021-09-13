Ola Electric to speed up delivery of e-scooters, key announcement today

Ola Electric scooters are likely to hit Indian roads soon. The EV startup, wich launched the S1 and S1 Pro version of the electric scooter at a starting price of at ₹99,999 and ₹129,999, is yet to start the booking process due to some technical issues, but plans to ramp up deliveries as soon as it completes the booking process for the first batch.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Chairman and group CEO, shared the update on his social media account, saying that the Ola Futurefactory, coming up near Chennai, is ‘getting ready double quick for deliveries’. He also said that the company will make an important announcement on the development of the facility later today.

Ola had opened the bookings for the electric scooters at a nominal price of just ₹499. The company introduced a completely paperless digital purchase experience for the consumers. The loan process too is completely digital. The bookings started in the first week of this month, but hit a technical snag, resulting in postponement of the booking process till September 15.

Despite the technical issues, Bhavish Aggarwal had assured that the date for deliveries of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters will remain unchanged. As of now, Ola is likely to start the deliveries of its electric scooters from October.

Olas has tied up with many financial institutions for loans and EMI options to buy its electric scooters. EMIs start at ₹2,999- for Ola S1, and ₹3,199 - for Ola S1 Pro, courtesy Ola Financial Services. One can also make an advance payment of ₹20,000 or ₹25,000, depending on variant selected, while the remaining amount can be paid once the invoice is received. A delivery date will be provided once the purchasing formalities are complete. Ola will fully refund down payment and advance payments, but only till before the unit is despatched from the factory.

One can also opt to insure the Ola Electric scooters using the Ola and Ola Electric apps. The company has said that a base policy of ‘1-year Own Damage and 5 years Third Party’ is mandatory for registration.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters will come loaded with features, several of them are segment-firsts. The Ola S1 draws power from an 8.5 kW electric motor clubbed with a 3.97 kWh battery pack.