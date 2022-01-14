Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Home Auto Two-wheelers Ola Electric to open final payment window for S1 scooter on this date

Ola Electric to open final payment window for S1 scooter on this date

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that the final payment window for customers who have already paid 20,000 will open on January 21, 6 pm onwards.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 03:15 PM
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter on Friday to inform that customers who had already paid 20,000, the final payment window for them will open on January 21 from 6 pm on the Ola app. He also extended Lohri, Sankranti and Pongal greetings with the tweet.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite
₹ 1.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot
₹ 79,999 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: The wait for cruise control, hill hold in Ola Electric scooters may get longer)

Aggarwal said in the tweet, “Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal! We’re celebrating with our own harvest. Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb."

Ola CEO shared a video with the tweet showing hundreds of Ola S1 Scooters lined up inside the ride-hailing aggregator turned EV manufacturer's 'Futurefactory'.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July 2021 for 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. The delivery of this electric scooter was delayed despite the schedule being set for the delivery. After being under pressure from customers for delays in delivery, the company stated deliveries of the e-scooter on December 16 last year. The first 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Ola Electric launched its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters last year that have been designed in line with the Etergo AppScooter. The Ola electric scooters have already started despatching to the consumers and received a mixed response from them. While the features and design of the Ola scooters have received a positive response from the consumers, the real-life range of the scooters have been claimed to be much lower than the range the EV company announced.

Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are being manufactured at the company's plant that has been set up on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future. Last week, Ola CEO said that the factory is producing almost 1000 scooter every day.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 02:59 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric EVs electric vehicles electric scooter Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ev electric mobility
Related Stories
Honda City, Amaze among cars offered with discount this month. Check details
10 Jan 2022
Mercedes EQS EV launch confirmed for 2022, to be locally produced
12 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to discontinue selling wagons from 2030, will streamline portfolio
12 Jan 2022
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV sold out within 24 hours of launch
12 Jan 2022
2022 Audi Q7 bookings open officially, launch expected later this month
11 Jan 2022
Skoda Kodiaq facelift to launch today: Price expectations
10 Jan 2022
List of all the cars and bikes to get expensive from January 2022
12 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS