Ola Electric scooter to be launched on August 15. Check out all details here

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced the launch date of the company's much-anticipated electric scooter in the Indian market. The Ola Electric scooter will make its official debut on August 15 which is also when its pricing structure is likely to be revealed. The bookings for the electric scooter were opened late July and the company cab aggregator-turned EV maker claims it has received an overwhelming response.

Aggarwal, in a tweet Tuesday morning, confirmed the launch date of the Ola Electric scooter and added that complete specs and details, along with availability dates will also be shared.

Bookings for the upcoming Ola Electric scooter was opened for a refundable amount of ₹499 and through the company's online channel. Within 24 hours of bookings being opened, more than one lakh orders had been placed.

And there may just be enough to back such a positive pre-launch response.

It has already been confirmed that Ola Electric scooter will be offered in 10 colour options and the company may follow a direct-to-home sales model which would circumvent the need to establish and move through a dedicated dealer network.

Here are all the colour options to be made available on the upcoming Ola Electric scooter.

And while Ola Electric has been promising class-leading features which include a top speed which could potentially be in three figures as well as a per-charge range of around 150 kilometres, there is also a whole lot of buzz around the upcoming facility which will roll out the units.

Ola Electric will manufacture this scooter at its plant in Tamil Nadu. The factory is claimed to become the world's largest facility for electric scooters with an eventual capacity of belting out 10 million units per annum.

Ola plans to manufacture the scooter at its upcoming $330 million mega-factory which is claimed to be the world's largest e-scooter plant. The facility will sport over 3,000 robots working alongside 10,000 workers.

The launch of the electric scooter is expected to galvanize the EV space in the country, a space that is anyway being propelled by battery-powered two wheelers. Subsidies announced by various state governments are likely to make electric two-wheelers almost as affordable as petrol models. Intense rivalry will only go on to help customers make an informed choice.

Once launched, Ola Electric scooter will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak Electric, Ather 450X, products from Okinawa and Hero Electric, among others.