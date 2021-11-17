Ola Electric customises nine S1 Pro e-scooters for Netherlands Embassy in India

Ola Electric on Wednesday has announced that it will deliver nine S1 Pro electric scooters to the Netherlands embassy in India as per special order. The customised Ola S1 Pro electric scooters come wearing a special ‘Dutch Oranje’ paint theme, subtle graphics and Netherlands' official country logo as well.

Ola Electric says that these nine scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of the Netherlands in India. These electric scooters will be used by the Netherlands embassy in New Delhi and consulate office in Mumbai and Bengaluru, as Ola said in a statement. The scooters will be delivered soon, as the company has said.

Speaking about the special order, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025." He also said that these custom electric scooters come as a testament to our advanced design and manufacturing process.

Marten van den Berg, Ambassador from The Netherlands Embassy, said, “We are excited to purchase these custom-designed Ola S1 Pro scooters. They are beautifully designed and customised to the Dutch Oranje colour with the Netherlands logo."

Berg also said that the embassy has chosen the Ola S1 as an important part of its commitment towards reducing emissions which is essential not only for the environment but also to achieve the SGDs. "It is critically important to go electric to address climate change in an urban environment. I look forward to the delivery of the vehicles so that we can replace our existing scooters in our office with Ola S1 Pro electric scooters," Berg added.