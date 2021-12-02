Ola Electric aims to make India global EV hub: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric aims to take the lead in turning India into a EV hub in future. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, made the EV startup's ambitions clear during a conference held today.

"Our ambitions in electrification are to make India the global electric vehicle hub," Ola Electric CEO was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying during Reuters Next conference.

Ola Electric has launched its first set of products - a range of electric scooters called S1 and S1 Pro - for the Indian markets on August 15 this year. Ola Electric has claimed that it has already received at least 10 lakh bookings for the electric scooters which are priced between ₹one lakh and ₹1.30 lakh.

Going beyond electric two-wheelers, Ola Electric has already expressed its ambition to step in to the electric four-wheeler segment. The EV startup, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, aims to put its first electric car on Indian roads by 2023. Ola is also planning to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few months.

Ola Electric is currently holding test rides for its customers who have booked the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The company claims that it has already completed 20,000 test rides. It also aims to add another 10,000 test rides by the end of this year. However, the delivery dates for Ola's electric scooters continue to be pushed back. According to the last official statement, Ola will start the delivery of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters from December 15.

Ola Electric is currently busy manufacturing its electric scooters from its facility called Futurefactory which is located in Tamil Nadu. Spread across 500 acres of space, the Ola Futurefactory promises to roll out 20 lakh electric scooters every year in the initial phase. The facility was built within a record of six months and it employs women-only workforce of around 10,000.