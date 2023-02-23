Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental Gt 650 With Alloy Wheels Revealed

New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels revealed

After a long wait, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The motorcycles have been unveiled in Europe and are expected to make their way to India as well. The brand is calling the new version as “blacked-out" variants. Apart from the new colourways, the motorcycles are equipped with new features and alloy wheels as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 17:07 PM
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield has finally updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with new features, alloy wheels and colourways. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/royalenfieldeurope)

The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been updated with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650. The switchgear on the motorcycles has also been updated. The switchgear is also carried over from the new ones that are being used on the Super Meteor 650, Classic Reborn and Meteor 350.

Apart from this, there is a new USB port that comes in handy when the rider wants to charge a mobile device. There are new liveries as well. The Interceptor 650 is now being offered in two new colourways, Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes. There are also blacked-out elements. So, the engine casing, engine head and exhaust pipes are now blacked-out.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

However, the most important change that the brand has made is the addition of alloy wheels. Customers have been demanding alloy wheels since the 650 Twins were first launched. Till now, motorcycles were offered only with spoked rims with tube-type tyres. So, if a person had a puncture, then it would become very difficult to fix it.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Another update that is expected is that the motorcycle will now be OBD2 compliant when it launches in the Indian market. It will continue to come with the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine. It will still produce 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 17:07 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS