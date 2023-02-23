New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels revealed

After a long wait, Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The motorcycles have been unveiled in Europe and are expected to make their way to India as well. The brand is calling the new version as “blacked-out" variants. Apart from the new colourways, the motorcycles are equipped with new features and alloy wheels as well.

The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been updated with a new LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650. The switchgear on the motorcycles has also been updated. The switchgear is also carried over from the new ones that are being used on the Super Meteor 650, Classic Reborn and Meteor 350.

Apart from this, there is a new USB port that comes in handy when the rider wants to charge a mobile device. There are new liveries as well. The Interceptor 650 is now being offered in two new colourways, Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes. There are also blacked-out elements. So, the engine casing, engine head and exhaust pipes are now blacked-out.

However, the most important change that the brand has made is the addition of alloy wheels. Customers have been demanding alloy wheels since the 650 Twins were first launched. Till now, motorcycles were offered only with spoked rims with tube-type tyres. So, if a person had a puncture, then it would become very difficult to fix it.

Another update that is expected is that the motorcycle will now be OBD2 compliant when it launches in the Indian market. It will continue to come with the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine. It will still produce 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

