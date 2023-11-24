New Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India, priced from 2.69 lakh

After a long wait, Royal Enfield has finally announced the prices on the all-new Himalayan and the adventure tourer is priced from ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards till December 31st. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 range is available from the Base variant, followed by the Pass variant priced at ₹2.74 lakh and the top-spec Summit Hanle Black is priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Kamet White costs ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). All three variants offer identical equipment levels but get different colours. It is important to note that these prices are introductory.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 replaces the Himalayan 411 in the company's lineup globally. It has been developed from the ground up and the platform marks the start of a new line of products from Royal Enfield. The bike is underpinned by a twin-spar frame along with the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine. The 452 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled, a first for the manufacturer that can churn out 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. We rode the new Himalayan recently in the Himalayas and came back quite impressed at the extent of the upgrades.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is available in three variants - Base, Pass and Summit. The tubeless tyres will be offered sometime next year in India

The suspension setup comprises USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both of which get 200 mm of travel. Braking includes a 320 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc on the bike. The ground clearance measures 230 mm. The seat height stands at 825 mm, going up to 845 mm. RE will also sell you a lower 805 mm seat as an accessory. The company is offering a host of accessories on the adventure motorcycle including an adventure range, while there's also the rally kit that will be available with a taller seat, and better protection.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 also gets a host of new features including several firsts like the all-digital centre console that’s been specifically designed by the company in-house and features turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps. The bike will also offer Ride-by-Wire with two riding modes - Eco and Performance, along with switchable dual-channel ABS. The Himalayan 450 also gets all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS alerts, a new joystick, adjustable seat height, and a host of accessories.

The new Himalayan 450 rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels and is available with tube-type tyres in India at the moment. Royal Enfield says it is working to bring the tubeless tyres as well, which will be launched sometime next year. The price though will be at a slight premium. Deliveries for the new Himalayan will begin in a few days from now and the adventure motorcycle will take on the KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, and Yezdi Adventure.

