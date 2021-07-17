New patent hints at Ola electric scooter's name and variant details

Ola Electric is planning to launch its maiden product - an electric scooter - in the Indian market very soon. The battery-powered offering is likely to go on sale in the country later this month. Now new filing documents have revealed that the scooter is likely to be called Series S. The company has also filed a patent for other two names - S1 and S1 Pro that could be additional variants/trims of the two-wheeler. Chances are that 'S1' could also be used as the model name which would make 'S1 Pro' the additional trim level for the electric scooter. Confirmed details will arrive only as the launch inches near.

The new filing documents (above) have revealed that the scooter is likely to be called Ola Series S.

Ola Electric has also recently started accepting bookings for its electric scooter at a token amount of ₹499. Interested customers can head to the company's official website to reserve a unit.

The company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had also announced feature details of the upcoming electric scooter. As per the recently announced information, the scooter will sport the biggest-in-class boot space, app-based keyless access, and a segment-leading range. Some other main features of the scooter will include full-LED lighting, fast charging capabilities, front disc brake, and more.

The company claims that its battery-powered offering will be capable of charging from 0-50% in just 18 minutes. The 50% charging will deliver a range of 75 km, while the full charging will double up the range. If the claims are true, it will indeed become the electric scooter with the leading full-cycle range in the country, overtaking the rivals such as the Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

When launched, the scooter is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).