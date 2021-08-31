This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New KTM RC 390 breaks cover with huge updates, will challenge TVS Apache RR 310
The new-gen KTM RC 390 is likely to launch in India later in 2021.
KTM manufactures the RC range locally in India at the Bajaj plant in Chakan near Pune.
KTM RC 390 is the flagship model in the Indian lineup of the Austrian brand's supersport portfolio. It is sold alongside RC 125 and RC 200. The new generation KTM RC 390 comes visually much more appealing compared to the outgoing model.
The previous dual-beam headlamps have been replaced with a larger RC8 inspired single-beam LED headlamp. The fairing integrated LED turn indicators add more appeal to the bike. As the bikemaker has unveiled the new RC 390, it comes with sharper and more sculpted looking fairing increasing the sportiness.
The bikemaker claims the KTM RC 390 will offer a light, adjustable handlebar made of aluminium with adjustable clutch and brake levers.
The instrument cluster receives a new TFT display replacing the current one. It also gets a taller handlebar, updated seat. The riding ergonomics of this new generation RC 390 has been improved. Expect the suspension set up too to be updated for improved riding experience.
The bike is built on a new chassis that comes with more rigidity and reduced weight as well. KTM claims the new generation RC models come with around 1.5 kg lesser weight. This helps in improving handling, performance and fuel efficiency.
The engine and specifications of the new generation KTM RC 390 are likely to remain the same as the outgoing model. Speaking about pricing, the new generation KTM RC 390 is expected to be priced higher as compared to the current model.