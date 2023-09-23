Aprilia RS 457 is here to rival KTM RC 390

Aprilia has showcased the RS 457 in India
It will be the most affordable motorcycle in Aprilia's lineup
The pre-bookings will soon open for the RS 457
The motorcycle will soon launch in the Indian market
Aprilia is using a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine tuned for 47 bhp.
There is a 5-inch TFT screen that shows various information to the rider.
In terms on features, there is three levels of traction control, riding modes and ride-by-wire.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Aprilia will also offer an optional quickshifter.
Aprilia will also offer Bluetooth connectivity.