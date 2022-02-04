Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Two-wheelers New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover

New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover

Along with the 2022 Scout Rouge, Indian Motorcycle has also launched several optional accessories to enable customers to personalise the bike as per their own taste.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 11:21 AM
The new Indian Scout Rouge comes out as a new variant of the motorcycle which packs several styling as well as performance updates.

2022 Indian Motorcycle Scout Rouge has been revealed for the international markets. The new Scout Rouge comes out as a new variant of the motorcycle which packs several styling as well as performance updates when compared to the regular model.

(Also Read: Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155)

In terms of the exterior styling, the new Indian Scout Rogue features a quater fairing at the front with an ape-hanger handlebar that make it look fairly distinctive. The bike also uses blacked-out fenders and valve covers, and the sport-style seat also contributes to its intimidating look. It runs on a larger 19-inch front wheel and a shorter rear wheel with fat rubber. It has been introduced in three colour options namely - Sagebrush Smoke, Black Smoke Midnight, and Stealth Gray.

The company has also launched several optional accessories to enable customers to personalise the bike as per their own taste. The list of the optional accessories provided along with the motorcycle includes adjustable piggyback rear shocks, an auxiliary tachometer with shift light, rider comfort seat, syndicate two-up seat, syndicate low profile passenger backrest, saddlebags, solo luggage rack, and a water-resistant solo rack bag.

(Also Read: 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse road test review: Simple yet fantastic)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1,133cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled motor which has been rated to develop 94bhp of maximum power backed up with 96.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. For suspension duties, it gets telescopic front forks backed up with twin rear shocks.

It is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: Indian Indian Motorcycle Indian Scout Indian Scout Rouge 2022 Indian Scout
