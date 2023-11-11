Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 launched in Europe

The made-in-India Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter has been launched in Europe for the 2024 model year. The model went on sale in India in 2021 and has been a popular seller for the brand with its lightweight and peppy motor. The Ray-ZR 125 is built at the company’s Tamil Nadu-based facility and exported to Europe.

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is positioned as an entry-level offering promising low running costs and easy riding. The European-spec version weighs about 98 kg, 1 kg lighter than the Indian model, while the styling remains the same as the version sold here. Power comes from the 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Blue Core engine tuned for 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm, whereas peak torque has gone down to 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm, as opposed to 10.3 Nm on the India-spec model. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic.

Compared to the India-spec version, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is about 1 kg lighter and makes 9.7 Nm of peak torque instead of 10.3 Nm

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 comes with the electrical Power Assist system for an extra boost to obtain better acceleration, especially when climbing gradients. The scooter also gets start/stop technology to maximise fuel efficiency, LED lighting with an LCD digital console, a one-push start system, and combined braking, which the company calls the ‘Unified Brake System.’

The Ray ZR 125 gets a 21-litre fuel tank, a flat floorboard, as well as multiple hooks to carry additional bags. The European-spec version will be available in two colours - Matte Red and Midnight Black, unlike the Indian model which gets more paint options in comparison. The scooter rides on 21-inch front and 10-inch rear tubeless tyres wrapped in alloy wheels.

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is targeted at A1 licence holders in Europe and prices are yet to be revealed. In India, the Ray ZR 125 is priced from ₹84,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards and takes on the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Dio 125, Aprilia SR 125 and the like.

