Lower-spec MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS breaks cover

MV Agusta has announced a more affordable, lower-spec variant of the famed Brutale 1000 RS supernaked motorcycle. While on the outside the bike gets an unchanged design and styling, there are very subtle cosmetic revisions that make it distinctive.

The powertrain of the model remains unchanged.

It continues to source power from the same 998 cc, 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine which continues to deliver the same 205 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. It has a dry weight of 186 kg.

One of the key differentiators on the new model includes the use of manually adjustable Marzocchi upside-down forks, and a Sachs rear shock, instead of the electronically-controlled Ohlins NIX EX forks, and TTX shock found on the top model.

While the suspension kit has been lowered, the brakes have been retained. It continues to feature the same top-spec Brembo Stylema calipers as found on the top-spec model. Not to forget the comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids has also been retained.

Other changes on the bike include the use of updated ergonomics with a set of higher positioned clip-ons, new seat forged footpegs and new rear view mirrors.

Expect the motorcycle to make a public display at the upcoming EICMA 2021 show in Milan in November later this year. There are no confirmed details if the bike will be launched in India or not.