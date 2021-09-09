Lower-spec MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS breaks cover

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS will make a public display at the upcoming EICMA 2021 show in Milan in November.
The powertrain of the Brutale 1000 RS remains unchanged.
The new MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS has a dry weight of 186 kg
MV Agusta has announced a more affordable, lower-spec variant of the famed Brutale 1000 RS supernaked motorcycle. While on the outside the bike gets an unchanged design and styling, there are very subtle cosmetic revisions that make it distinctive.
It continues to source power from the same 998 cc, 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine which continues to deliver the same 205 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. It has a dry weight of 186 kg.
One of the key differentiators on the new model includes the use of manually adjustable Marzocchi upside-down forks, and a Sachs rear shock, instead of the electronically-controlled Ohlins NIX EX forks, and TTX shock found on the top model.
While the suspension kit has been lowered, the brakes have been retained. It continues to feature the same top-spec Brembo Stylema calipers as found on the top-spec model. Not to forget the comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids has also been retained.