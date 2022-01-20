Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two-wheelers LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs

LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs

LML Electric is looking at making the most of the facility that was previously manufacturing Harley Davidson products for India.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.

LML Electric on Thursday announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto and will use its facility in Haryana's Bawal as its hub to manufacture electric scooters. Kanpur-based LML had announced its return to the Indian two-wheeler space and is looking at playing a big role in the rapidly rising adoption of battery-powered scooters here.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1202 cc
₹ 10.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
1868 cc
₹ 14.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹ 15.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob
1868 cc
₹ 15.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
1868 cc
₹ 16.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The partnership with Saera Electric Auto is crucial on two main fronts for LML Electric. Firstly, Saera Electric Auto was formerly manufacturing products for Harley Davidson brand in India before the American giant packed bags and shipped out. The second is that LML Electric aims to build a future-ready facility and make the most of Saera's technology and processes already in place.

The Bawal facility is spread across 2,17,800 square feet and has a capacity of rolling out 18,000 units per month. LML, through it, wants to be a completely ‘Made in India’ company by 2025. “We foresee an immediate need for automakers to reduce their dependence on imports and build an infrastructure that is designed and capable to address the rapidly growing demand in India and the world over," said Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML in a press statement. "We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and re-imagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards."

LML was incorporated in 1979 and its products were a common sight on Indian roads for several years before fading away. But with the advent of electric mobility in the country, LML is now looking at a rebirth.

The scope for electric two-wheelers in the country is enormous even if there are several established as well as new players looking to fight it out for every inch. Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ather Energy have emerged as some of the power players but Ola Electric has also made some very big moves in recent times.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM IST
TAGS: LML LML Electric Harley Davidson Electric scooter EV Electric vehicle
Related Stories
In EV push, Honda joins hands with US-based company to develop batteries
19 Jan 2022
Exclusive: India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger to launch this week
18 Jan 2022
With EQS on the wings, Mercedes-Benz aims to accelerate EV sales in India
16 Jan 2022
Indian EV startup EVage raises $28 million, will build electric vans for Amazon
14 Jan 2022
Tata Motors to launch its CNG range tomorrow: Details here
18 Jan 2022
KTM, Husqvarna parent brand sells over 3.32 lakh motorcycles in 2021
19 Jan 2022
BMW MINI witnesses electric boom in 2021 with Cooper SE EV as best-seller
18 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS