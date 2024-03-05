KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options

KTM India has updated the RC and Adventure range for the 2024 model year and the motorcycles now come with new colour options. While the KTM RC and Adventure lineup retains the same mechanicals overall, the bikes now come with new colours and graphics aimed to induce a fresh look. Here’s what each of the motorcycles has to offer.

The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure is now available in the new Lunar Grey colour, while the 390 Adventure gets classic Orange and Black and grey and white

2024 KTM Adventure Range

The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure is now available in the new Lunar Grey colour scheme. The new matte finish shade combines with the trademark orange to bring a nice contrast to the motorcycle. Similarly, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure gets two new colours. The classic orange and black shade remains a mainstay on the ADV, followed by the new grey and white options. KTM follows the wet paint process for its motorcycles with overlaid graphics for a longer paint life and ensures a premium finish that lasts longer. Meanwhile, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure X and spoke wheel versions have remained unchanged for the latest model year.

The 2024 KTM RC 390 is now available in the KTM Factory Racing Orange colourway

2024 KTM RC Range

Coming to the full-faired lineup, the 2024 KTM RC 390 is now available in the new KTM Factory Racing Orange colourway. Meanwhile, the 2024 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 get a new Black shade, along with a bold Blue colour option, while retaining Orange as the base colour.

Speaking about the new colours, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. "The KTM RC and Adventure lineup sets the benchmark with unmatched power, torque, and agility, outshining all other motorcycles in its class. We are excited to unveil new colour options for our existing models, tailored for adventure touring and speed race machine enthusiasts and dreamers alike."

The new colours will help keep the models fresh amidst rising competition from newer motorcycles in the sub 500 cc segment.

