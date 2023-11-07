KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Specifications comparison

Austrian high-performance bike manufacturer KTM has just unveiled the refreshed avatar of the 390 Adventure motorcycle globally, the updated KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle is expected to reach the Indian shores sometime later this year or in early 2024. The updated adventure bike comes retaining the same silhouette and design as the outgoing model. On the mechanical front too, it comes carrying the same specifications. The only change has been made to the cosmetic front, with the updated 390 Adventure receiving two new colour options: Adventure White and Adventure Orange, which are exclusively available for the alloy models.

Upon arrival, the updated KTM 390 Adventure will revise its competition with several models in the adventure motorcycle segment. One of them is the BMW G 310 GS. Here is a specification-based comparison between the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.

Watch: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review

KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Price

The current KTM 390 Adventure on sale in India, is available at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the updated iteration of the motorcycle to be launched at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the BMW G 310 GS adventure motorcycle is available at a price of ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Specification

The updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle continues to be propelled by the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder and liquid-cooled engine that works in the outgoing model. This powerplant delivers 43 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission, featuring a quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

The BMW G 310 GS adventure motorcycle comes powered by a 313 c single-cylinder and water-cooled engine that pumps out 34 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm maximum torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission.

