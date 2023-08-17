Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launch imminent, teased officially

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield is preparing to launch the much-awaited Himalayan 450 in the Indian market. The manufacturer has released an official teaser for the motorcycle in which it can be seen going tackling some tricky snowy terrains. The Himalayan 450 is one of the most important products for Royal Enfield and it will sit above the current Himalayan which comes with a 411 cc engine.