2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know

In January, Ducati announced that they will be launching 9 new motorcycles in the Indian market. Since then, the brand has launched some motorcycles but the latest motorcycle to enter India is the Monster SP. It can be considered a track-focused version of the Monster. Here are five things that one should know about the Ducati Monster SP.
Being a track-focused version of the Monster, Ducati has updated the hardware components of the motorcycle. It now comes with Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Öhlins rear shock absorber. There is also a steering damper. The braking duties are now done by 320 mm discs in the front with Monobloc Stylema calipers and sintered brake pads.
The engine is the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine that puts out 109 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of maximum torque 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The valve clearance is scheduled at every 30,000 km whereas the maintenance intervals are 15,000 km or 24 months.
There are also some cosmetic changes between the standard Monster and Monster SP. The SP gets a MotoGP-inspired livery along with blacked-out parts and a passenger seat cowl. However, the projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp is still the same. The turn indicators are integrated into the muscular fuel tank and there is a small compact flyscreen as well.
Being a Ducati, the Monster SP is equipped with a lot of features. There is 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, riding modes, Cornering ABS, DTC, DWC, Launch Control and DQS.
Ducati Monster SP is priced at ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) without any options. It rivals the BMW F 900 R, Triumph Street Triple RS and Kawasaki Z900.