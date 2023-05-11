Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know

In January, Ducati announced that they will be launching 9 new motorcycles in the Indian market. Since then, the brand has launched some motorcycles but the latest motorcycle to enter India is the Monster SP. It can be considered a track-focused version of the Monster. Here are five things that one should know about the Ducati Monster SP.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 May 2023, 20:14 PM
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Upgraded hardware

Being a track-focused version of the Monster, Ducati has updated the hardware components of the motorcycle. It now comes with Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Öhlins rear shock absorber. There is also a steering damper. The braking duties are now done by 320 mm discs in the front with Monobloc Stylema calipers and sintered brake pads.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Engine

The engine is the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine that puts out 109 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of maximum torque 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The valve clearance is scheduled at every 30,000 km whereas the maintenance intervals are 15,000 km or 24 months.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Cosmetic upgrades

There are also some cosmetic changes between the standard Monster and Monster SP. The SP gets a MotoGP-inspired livery along with blacked-out parts and a passenger seat cowl. However, the projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp is still the same. The turn indicators are integrated into the muscular fuel tank and there is a small compact flyscreen as well.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Features

Being a Ducati, the Monster SP is equipped with a lot of features. There is 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, riding modes, Cornering ABS, DTC, DWC, Launch Control and DQS.

2023 Ducati Monster SP: Price and rivals

Ducati Monster SP is priced at 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) without any options. It rivals the BMW F 900 R, Triumph Street Triple RS and Kawasaki Z900.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 20:14 PM IST
