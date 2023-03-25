HT Auto
Home Auto News Omelette On A Ducati! Video Of Bizarre Recipe Goes Viral Online

Omelette on a Ducati! Video of bizarre recipe goes viral online

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2023, 11:11 AM
In India, people use their vehicles for various purposes. They will open a restaurant in the back of their van, sell clothes from the boot or sometimes even sell snacks or something. Now, a viral video of a YouTuber has gone viral on the internet for cooking an omelette on his Ducati.

Egg being cooked using the engine heat of the Ducati Panigale V4 S. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/JS Films)
The YouTuber's channel name is JS Films and he posted a short in which he can be seen cooking an omelette on his Ducati Panigale V4 S. In the video, it can be seen that the YouTuber uses foil and the heat from Ducati's engine to cook an omelette.

The YouTuber first cracks the egg into a bowl. He places the piece of the foil near the engine and then tilts the motorcycle sideways. Then another person drops the egg into the foil. Then he revs the engine so that the engine's heat can be increased. The next shot is of the egg is completely cooked. The YouTuber calls it a 1,000 cc omelette. Having said that, it is not recommended to do such a thing.

Now, speaking about the motorcycle itself. Ducati Panigale V4 S is the mid-spec version in the Panigale V4 line-up. It is priced at 33.06 lakh ex-showroom. Powering the Panigale V4 S is a 1,103cc engine that produces 215 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

Ducati is currently planning to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian market. They will launch Monster SP, Panigale V4 R, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Diavel V4, Scrambler 2G range, Multistrada V4 Rally and Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. The brand also recently started deliveries of the DesertX adventure tourer.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Apart from this, two new dealerships are opened. There is one in Chandigarh and the other one is in Ahmedabad. Both these showrooms will be 3S facilities and will offer sales, service and spares from the same location.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2023, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Monster Streetfighter V4 Ducati Panigale V4 S
