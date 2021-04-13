Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 commercial delivery electric scooter

Kabira Mobility, the Goa-based EV start-up has recently announced the launch of its first high-speed commercial delivery electric scooter, Hermes 75. The scooter has been priced at ₹89,600 (ex-showroom, Goa). As per the EV maker, its new battery-powered two-wheeler has been engineered to provide 'eco-friendly mobility solutions' in the field of last mile delivery.

The new Hermes 75 is featured in both fixed and swappable battery options. While the fixed battery variant provides a full charge range of 100 km, the swappable battery variant is good enough to deliver 120 km of full charge range.

The scooter packs a 60V40AH Li-ion battery which can be charged in four hours. It generates a peak power of 4000W and has a maximum speed of 80 km which makes it one of the fastest electric commercial two-wheelers in the Indian market.

It gets 12-inch tyres set and comes with features such as Dual Disc Synchronised Breaking System, Mobile App, Swappable Battery, Digital Dashboard and IoT. It has also been approved under FAME II Subsidy.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said "Kabira Mobility is in sync with the Government of India’s vision of providing green mobility to all. With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well."

Kabira's new electric scooter will be available at all the authorised company showrooms from June 2021.