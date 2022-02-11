India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note

Honda has revealed the new 2022 CB500X for the global markets. The yearly updated model has been given new colour options along with several changes to the suspension kit.

For starters, the 2022 iteration of the mid-displacement adventure motorcycle now comes riding on the 41mm Showa upside-down forks.

This is quite a notable upgrade over the previous telescopic forks. Apart from that, other key additions on the bike also include a new front wheel made of cast aluminum. This unit is lighter than the previously found unit. Also, the bike now uses two discs, 296mm each. These units come as a replacement to the previous single 310mm disc found on the its predecessor. The brakes are also offered with a safety net of dual-channel ABS. The bike has also gained new swingarm which is lighter by 1 kg over the previous unit.

For 2022, the Honda CB500X gets an updated paint scheme called Pearl Organic Green with Black. Apart from these updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

The powertrain has been retained as the bike continues along with its 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 46.9bhp of power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission is a six-speed gearbox.

Also there is no change on the motorcycle's digital instrument cluster that comes with Shift Up and Gear Position function.

Soon after its international debut, expect the bike be also launched in the Indian market. Although, at a slightly higher price tag. The current model has been priced at ₹6.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

