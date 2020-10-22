India-made Honda SP125 shown green light for Europe export

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday announced that the company has initiated exports of the SP125 to Europe. The 125 cc commuter motorcycle is being sent via the CKD route. The company revealed in a press note sent on Thursday that consignments carrying over 2000 CKD kits of the SP125 BS 6 have been dispatched to Europe since August'20.

(Also Read: Honda to create a lower 'BigWing' division for 300cc-500cc bikes)

The SP 125 BS 6 was launched in India last year and it was in fact the first BS 6-compliant product to be introduced in the country by Honda 2Wheelers. “The transition from BS 4 to BS 6 was a challenging phase for Indian automobile industry. Honda 2Wheelers India converted this challenge into opportunity to export to advanced countries and have started exporting CKD kits of our 125 cc Motorcycle SP125 to Europe," said Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The SP125 BS 6 features a completely new 125 cc HET engine with eSP technology. Honda claims that the bike gets as many as 9 segment first technology & features.

The SP125 BS 6 is being manufactured currently at the company's Tapukara Plant in Rajasthan. Honda's export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler models in 25 markets led by Asia, Middle East and Latin America. “This is a testimony of our superior quality and technology as well as commitment to expand our global footprint. We are looking forward to expand to many new markets in future." Ogata added.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India clocks 25 lakh sales milestone in Kerala)

Honda 2Wheelers India started exports from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa.