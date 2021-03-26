How to protect your motorcycle this Holi: Key five steps

How to protect your motorcycle this Holi: Key five steps1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
- Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner. Here's how to keep you personal two-wheeler safe on this day.
Holi is celebrated as one of the biggest festivals in India which covers the whole country under a blanket of colours. For 2021, the colour festival is just around the corner and if you don't have a personal garage to keep your two-wheeler safely parked then you are inviting free trouble. Here are a few tips that will help you to protect your beloved motorcycle/scooter from the street minions that will go on a rampage this Holi.
Find a garage: If you have a garage then there's nothing to worry about as long you can keep it locked. On the other hand, if you park your bike in an open space then things might become a little tricky. Ask around if you can use your friend's garage for a day as precaution is better than cure.
Keep it waterproof: Make sure to buy a waterproof cover for your two-wheeler and keep it wrapped all the time. Ensure that there is no leakage and the cover plastic sheet is thick enough to keep the bike safe from colour splashes. If the bike is parked in an open space or narrow lane, it is an easy target for high-spirited passing crowds.
Use wax polish: If you don't already have a Teflon coat on your bike, then getting it waxed is your best bet as it will keep the stubborn oil paints or permanent colours away from settling into the top layer of the motorcycle paint and causing a damage.
Check for rust: Give your two-wheeler a proper check and if there's some rust cracking up even on the tiniest sections then make sure to treat the surface using a cleaning solution followed by the application of a layer of paint or polish which will act as a protective film.
Damage control: In case your vehicle gets targeted and is splashed around with all the crazy Holi colours, take some time out and give the bike a thorough wash and wax session as soon as possible. Use a premium quality washing shampoo to get the stains off the surface, followed by a proper wax/polish to keep the luster alive.
