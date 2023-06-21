This Hero motorcycle is fastest in its segment

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the 4V version of the Xtreme 160R
It is offered in three variants - Standard, Connected and Pro.
They are priced at ₹1.27 lakh, ₹1.33 lakh and ₹1.36 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.
Hero claims that the Xtreme 160R 4V is the lightest and fastest motorcycle in its segment.
It gets a reworked 163.2 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 16.66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
The motorcycle also get new switchgear
There is an inverted digital instrument cluster on offer as well.
The motorcycle comes with split seats. There is also a a single-piece seat on offer