How to protect your motorcycle during Holi?

Holi, known as the festival of colours is played is one of the most popular festivals in India. What happens after Holi is that the colours are left on the vehicles. The situation does escalate when the seat of the motorcycle is covered with colour and when colour gets stuck between the body panels. So, here are some tips on how one can protect his motorcycle during Holi.

Cover the motorcycle

The most simple thing that one can do is to cover up the motorcycle. What this will do is create a barrier between the motorcycle and the environment so the colour would get on the colour and not on the motorcycle. Moreover, a waterproof cover will help even more because it would also make sure that the motorcycle stays dry.

Apply wax polish before Holi

If a person is using a good quality polish then it would create a protective coat between the colour and the paint. So, the wax can help in cleaning the colour more easily.

Park the motorcycle in a safe spot

Another easy way of protecting the motorcycle from colour is to park it in a safe spot which can be your garage or a closed space which is not accessible to outsiders. If you do not have a garage then you can park the vehicle at a friend's house who has a garage or a safe space.

Avoid using the motorcycle

If you have to go somewhere on Holi then it is better that you go there via Uber or Ola. This will ensure that your motorcycle stays at home in a safe space.

