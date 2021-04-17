How to choose the right electric scooter

You probably witnessed a growth in the numbers of people whizzing around you in electric scooters, which don't make a sound like the conventional petrol ones but look very similar in appearance. However, these electric scooters are very unique in some ways.

The electric scooters don't emit any pollutants like the petrol-powered electric scooters. There are high-speed and low-speed electric scooters depending on the government-mandated norms. The low-speed scooters don't require vehicle registration from RTO, driving licence, insurance and PUC, considering the fact that they run at a top speed of 25 kmph. On the other hand, the high-speed ones require a driving licence as they run at a speed over 25 kmph.

The low-speed scooters are powered by 250-watt electric motors and capable of running a range of around 65-85 km on a single charge. Also, they come priced a bit lower as compared to the high-speed models.